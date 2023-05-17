S-One Labels & Packaging, a holistic supplier to label and flexible packaging converters and commercial printers, has announced the release of its BOPP Silky Matte Thermal Laminating Film, a solution specially designed to meet converters’ needs in EMEA. S-OneLP’s warehouse in Europe is a game changer. Now, businesses can get their product faster to start production, enabling them to boost revenue. This convenience adds value with the cut of transportation costs and improved efficiency with flexible packaging going to market sooner.

“The addition of this product to our EMEA portfolio is an added opportunity to help our customers boost growth,” said Gerard Geurts, Business Development and Technical Sales, S-OneLP. “Our competitive price, short lead times, and low MOQs further meet the demands of this market.”

BOPP Silky Matte Thermal Laminating Film is soft to the touch and tough on performance. Its velvety, smooth feel enhances product selling potential, and the film has plenty of features and benefits, including:

Soft tactile coating for increased product value

Powerful scratch-resistant finish

Environmental safety- Non-toxic, benzene-free

No VOCs or dangerous substances are produced during lamination.

Silky-matte surface minimizes glare and preserves image color.

Resistant to tear and elongation

Foil stampable for flexible packaging applications

Works with fin seal applications

Strong adhesion prevents ink flaking and stripping after finishing

High efficiency with no post-curing time needed after lamination.

This product is intended to over-laminate HP Indigo printed flexible packaging films used for applications such as stand-up pouches, sachets, flow-wraps, and more. Its unique haptics complement S-OneLP’s existing gloss and matte laminate films.

To learn more about S-OneLP, please visit https://sonelp.com/en/.