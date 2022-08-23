Bulgarian Packaging Films producer, Plastchim-T, is pleased to announce an exclusive distributorship partnership in North America with BAYSHORE FILMS LLC for its PEONEER range of BOPE films with immediate effect. Bayshore will be responsible for the sales and marketing and warehousing.

Colin Jones, international sales manager for Plastchim-T stated, “We have known Bayshore films for many years and we are very pleased to have reached this agreement. We strongly believe a local presence in the USA will enhance and improve communications for all US-based converters and end users. Bayshore is renowned for their efficiency, quick response time and understanding of what today's US market needs.”

Brian Turkel, president of Bayshore Films added “Plastchim-T is a leading European producer of flexible packaging films with the latest and advanced know-how and technology. The company’s film portfolio consists of metalized and transparent films, specialty films, 5-layer films, antifog, and others. The latest addition to the portfolio is its new hybrid line capable of producing both BOPP and BOPE films. The range of PEoneer® - Bioriented Polyethylene (BOPE) films embraces the sustainability challenge toward a circular economy.

The PEoneer® project is developed with the valuable participation of Ticinoplast S.p.a, Italy – one of the leading blown PE producers in Europe.

The investment is the first in the world BOPE/BOPP hybrid line from Brückner Maschinenbau, opens new down-gauging possibilities to develop the perfect blend of products and technologies that provide better performance, total product protection and recyclability.



