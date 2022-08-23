Bulgarian Packaging Films producer, Plastchim-T, is pleased to announce an exclusive distributor partnership in North America with BAYSHORE FILMS LLC for its PEoneer® range of BOPE films with immediate effect. Bayshore will be responsible for sales, marketing and warehousing. Based in Tampa Florida, Bayshore Films is a long-established customized distributor of a wide range of packaging films, with over 15 warehousing facilities in strategic locations throughout North America.

Plastchim-T is a leading European producer of flexible packaging films with the latest and advanced know-how and technology. The company’s film portfolio consists of BOPP, CPP and BOPE including metalized and transparent films, specialty films, 5-layer films, antifog. The latest addition to the manufacturing capabilities is its new hybrid line capable of producing both BOPP and BOPE films. The range of PEoneer® - Bioriented Polyethylene (BOPE) films embraces the sustainability challenge towards a circular economy.

The PEoneer® project is developed with the valuable participation of Ticinoplast S.p.a, Italy – one of the leading blown PE producers in Europe. The investment which is the first-in-the-world BOPE/BOPP hybrid line from Brückner Maschinenbau, opens new down-gauging possibilities to develop the perfect blend of products and technologies that provide better performance, total product protection and 100% recyclability.

Bayshore Films was formed in 2006 and is a leader in customizing distribution for the flexible packaging industry. Bayshore with it's diverse knowledge in the flexible packaging industry, understands how to organize all of the components and what the customer needs, to deliver top quality product and service.

Contact Bayshore at info@bayshorefilmsllc.com, ph# O: 813-877-4929 x1 or C: 813-417-0988








