ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced Monday its collaboration with Polytechnique Montreal 3SPack Research Chair for the launch of Heat Sealing in Packaging, outlining the principles of heat sealing and the correlation of molecular properties and processing parameters in seal performance.

The book, co-authored by Prof. Abdellah Ajji (Polytechnique Montreal), Dr. Ebrahim Jalali Dil (PolyExpert, Inc.), Dr. Zahra Kanani Aghkand (Polytechnique Montreal) and Dr. Amir Saffar (ProAmpac), covers both scientific and practical aspects of the basic principles of heat sealing packaging. The molecular mechanisms involved in each step of heat sealing, the effect of different sealant materials as mono and/or blend systems, the effect of sealing conditions, form/film/sealing evaluation as well as modeling/simulation of the heat-sealing process are presented in detail.

“This book is a testament to the long-standing partnership ProAmpac has with Polytechnique Montréal to advance flexible packaging innovation. I am honored to be part of it,” said Amir Saffar, Director, Global Sustainability Innovation for ProAmpac.

The partnership between ProAmpac and Polytechnique Montreal established in 2010 funds the “Sustainable, Safe and Smart Polymer Flexible Packaging (3SPack)” program operated by the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering, chaired by Prof. Abdellah Ajji.

“The content of this book is mostly inspired by the results of our work in flexible packaging over the last 15 years, in which heat sealing was and is still among the important topics of our research. Many of the results presented in this book originate from our own works,” confirms Professor Abdellah Ajji.