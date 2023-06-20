Bobst North America, a subsidiary of BOBST, has announced its plan to open a brand-new Competence Center in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring its latest flexible packaging and label printing technology. The Center will provide a unique opportunity for converters and brand owners to come and see BOBST’s pioneering technologies in wide-web and narrow-web flexo, digital, flexo and hybrid printing, and lamination.

“This new Competence Center will be around five times the size of our previous demonstration center in Alpharetta, and by adding flexible packaging solutions to our label portfolio, we are putting the full range of BOBST’s offer firmly on the map here in the US,” said Emilio Corti, Region Business Director, Americas at BOBST. “The Center will allow visitors to see our latest technologies up close and even try out their jobs on our machines. It will be a new hub of innovation and collaboration in the US market.”

The new Competence Center demonstrates BOBST’s commitment to effectively supporting its clients in the US, offering the ability to view, understand and test printing and converting solutions directly. The facilities provide the ideal environment for clients to conduct trial runs and laboratory analyses, without disrupting their planned production schedules in their factories.

“As well as providing easy access for those in the US to the latest BOBST technologies, the Competence Center will create a best-in-class customer experience,” continued Corti. “We can use it to support and train customers on our equipment, showing how to maximize the technology and fulfill their needs whether that is greater efficiency, productivity, sustainability, or something else. We can tailor solutions to customer requirements, giving them the best possible opportunity for future success. We look forward to opening the doors to our new Competence Center soon.”

The new Competence Center in Alpharetta will open in early 2024.

To learn more about BOBST, please visit https://www.bobst.com/usen/.