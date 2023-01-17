SustainaPac, a US-based manufacturing company that focuses on food service packaging, has answered the growing demand for sustainably-made, single-use packaging from quick service restaurants (QSRs).

“North American QSRs are clamoring for economical, domestically produced, compostable fiber products to replace their single-use plastic packaging where appropriate,” said SustainaPac chief executive officer Les Schaevitz. “SustainaPac, with PulPac fiber forming technology, will be out front meeting that demand.”

Partnering with PulPac, a leader in manufacturing high-performing, fiber-based packaging and the owners of Dry Molded Fiber technology, SustainaPac intends to build several production facilities across the United States, starting in Jacksonville, Florida, that use Dry Molded Fiber in the process of making lids, containers, and trays for its QSR clients.

Using Dry Molded Fiber, manufacturers can save significant amounts of valuable water resources and energy, resulting in up to 80% lower CO2 footprint compared to alternatives, while also preserving the high functional quality of various products.

“Time is increasingly becoming the most important factor in dealing with environmental challenges,” said PulPac chief commercial officer Sanna Fager. “Together with converters like SustainaPac stepping up to the plate, we can accelerate the shift towards sustainable fiber-based packaging and away from single-use plastics. Next generations deserve new generations of packaging where sustainability is just a given.”

To learn more about SustainaPac, please email info@sustainapac.com

To learn more about PulPac, please visit