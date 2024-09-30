PulPac, a leader in sustainable packaging innovation, and LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, the Danish premium confectionery brand on a mission to make the world love licorice, are excited to unveil their collaboration on a tailor-made Dry Molded Fiber outer shell packaging for LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW’s 2024 LARGE ADVENT CALENDAR. First announced in May, the project progressed at a remarkable speed, demonstrating the versatility and efficiency of PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology, which brings to life bespoke, deep-drawn designs with a premium feel.

From concept to pre-order availability, the project quickly moved through product design, tool design, tool construction, sampling, and production. PulPac’s product development team guided the design and production process, ensuring the outer shell met LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW’s exacting standards, while their Modula production line in Gothenburg facilitated efficient production. The final product includes a variety of components, with PulPac contributing the outer shell, crafted using Dry Molded Fiber.

Sanna Fager, Chief Commercial Officer at PulPac, stated: "It’s fantastic to work with passionate frontrunners like LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, challenging us to further explore the possibilities of Dry Molded Fiber. The LARGE ADVENT CALENDAR is a perfect example of the flexibility of the technology, enabling tailor-made, deep-drawn designs with premium quality and unique color options that align with LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW’s brand identity."

The close collaboration between LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, PulPac, and product design studio Office of Possibilities ensured the packaging not only embodies the innovative design language of LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW but also stays true to their commitment to high-quality craftsmanship.

Johan Bülow, Founder and Creative Director at LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, added: ""Our LARGE ADVENT CALENDAR is the result of an intense creative journey. In collaboration with PulPac, we have reimagined the packaging to resemble our iconic licorice jars, aiming to capture the essence of Christmas and create an experience that brings people together in December. Each detail, from the flavors inside to the packaging, has been thoughtfully crafted to introduce a fresh, innovative design that reflects our commitment to both quality and sustainability."

PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology offers a resource-efficient, cost-competitive alternative to plastic and other fiber-based packaging solutions, with significantly reduced environmental impact. This project demonstrates that sustainable fiber-based packaging is not just suited for high-volume mass production, but also has a crucial role to play in the future of bespoke, high-end, premium packaging.