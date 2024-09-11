Dart Container Corporation, a leading foodservice packaging manufacturer with deep expertise in paper, plastic and wet molding technologies, and PulPac, the pioneer of Dry Molded Fiber, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.

Supported by PulPac’s North American sales agent Seismic Solutions, Dart has become a PulPac licensee and is installing the first Dry Molded Fiber production line of its kind in North America: the PulPac Scala.

PulPac’s pioneering Dry Molded Fiber manufacturing process uses significantly less water and energy than traditional fiber forming. The dry mold process lowers the CO2 production footprint by up to 80% and is up to 10 times faster than conventional fiber forming, making it an ideal solution for the evolving needs of the packaging industry.

“Our investment in Dry Molded Fiber technology aligns with our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability,” explained Michael Bradley, Dart’s Senior Vice President of Fiber Development. “Increasing our fiber production capabilities will enable Dart to offer our customers an even broader range of sustainable packaging options, including U.S.-manufactured supply.”

The partnership expands Dart's already diverse product portfolio while leveraging PulPac’s innovative technology to meet growing market demands for more sustainable packaging solutions.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Dart Container as a licensee,” said Sanna Fager, PulPac’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Dart's stellar reputation and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner, and their investment in Dry Molded Fiber is a strong endorsement of the value and potential of this technology.”

Tyler Briesath, Managing Director at Seismic Solutions, said the Dart-PulPac collaboration strengthens Dry Molded Fiber’s presence in the region.

“Seismic is dedicated to facilitating the integration of Dry Molded Fiber technology for North American customers, supporting companies like Dart in seamlessly and efficiently transitioning to this innovative, scalable, and eco-friendly solution,” Briesath said.



