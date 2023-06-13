As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions increases worldwide, Swedish innovative packaging company PulPac is ramping up its ongoing U.S. expansion with tooling partner Tek Pak.

Tek Pak, based in St. Charles, Illinois, creates precision thermoforming and prides itself on being one of the fastest tooling suppliers in the North American market. Since 1992, Tek Pak has provided the medical, electronics, and consumer markets with quick-turn rapid prototyping and short- to long-run production thermoforming – solutions that give their customers competitive advantages in their respective markets.

"We take our commitment to producing environmental and sustainability packaging seriously at Tek Pak. Having the opportunity to work closely with PulPac to provide tools for dry fiber manufacturing will give our customers a new, exciting, and innovative packaging option," says Tony Beyer, Owner of Tek Pak, Inc.

PulPac and their patented Dry Molded Fiber technology and machine platform are groundbreaking. The manufacturing process turns renewable pulp into high-performance packaging. The technology uses much less water and energy than traditional wet-forming and has the same output and cost efficiency as plastic processing.

"We are really impressed by Tek Pak. Their dedication to speed, quality, and technology is what we're looking for in a partner, as the demand for sustainable packaging solutions increases worldwide," says PulPac Chief Partnership Officer Viktor Börjesson.

When PulPac showcased Dry Molded Fiber at the interpack fair in Düsseldorf in May, the interest in the novel technology was massive. "People are stunned when we present data that shows Dry Molded Fiber manufacturing is on par with plastic in cost efficiency and output speed," Börjesson said.