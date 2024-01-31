Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its North American thermoforming capabilities for the healthcare market.

The addition of automated, state-of-the-art thermoforming equipment at Amcor’s world-class healthcare manufacturing plant in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, will support increasing demand from customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer health sectors. The additional capacity will provide an efficient option for companies looking to partner with Amcor to support their growth ambitions.

The expansion also will allow customers to source thermoforms and companion die-cut lids from a single location, helping streamline product manufacturing and distribution.

“We’re excited to offer our healthcare customers a critical supply solution by scaling up our manufacturing capabilities,” said Art Castro, vice president and general manager of Amcor Flexibles North America Healthcare. “As demand grows, this strategic investment underscores Amcor’s commitment to being a true growth partner in anticipating and meeting our customers’ unique thermoforming needs.”

The expansion enhances Amcor’s global thermoforming capabilities for a variety of industries. Dedicated healthcare plants include the company’s facility in Sligo, Ireland, and plants in Mankato, Minnesota, and Carolina, Puerto Rico.

In Oshkosh, the new equipment – expected to be operational as early as December of this year – will be located in the Class 7 cleanroom at the plant, which operates under the ISO13485 quality system.