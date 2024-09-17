PulPac and PA Consulting are excited to announce the development of Dry Molded Fiber bottle caps now testing with the Bottle Collective.

This innovation marks a significant leap forward for fiber-based packaging, offering brand owners a sustainable alternative that meets consumer demands for environmentally friendly products.

The Bottle Collective is a collaborative initiative founded by PulPac and PA Consulting, aiming to bring Dry Molded Fiber bottles to market at scale by 2025.

The introduction of fiber-based caps is a game changer for the packaging industry, supporting the transition to higher fiber content across more packaging solutions. By replacing traditional plastic caps with those made from Dry Molded Fiber, companies can significantly reduce their environmental footprint while providing consumers with a more sustainable choice. This marks the first stage of innovative developments in fiber-based caps and closures from PulPac and PA, with an upcoming range to be unveiled in the near future.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new bottle cap as part of our ongoing work with the Bottle Collective,” said Jamie Stone, design, innovation and sustainability expert at PA Consulting. “With our latest innovation in bottle caps, we’re enabling the creation of entire bottles made from Dry Molded Fiber technology, offering a sustainable and scalable alternative to single-use packaging.”

PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology is uniquely suited to support a wide range of caps and closures, offering brands the opportunity to enhance sustainability without compromising on functionality. This development aligns with global efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote circular economies.







