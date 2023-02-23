PulPac, a leading developer and provider of groundbreaking manufacturing technology for low-cost, high-performance fiber-based packaging and single-use products, has partnered with PA Consulting Group to launch a new initiative that will help minimize the use of single-use plastic bottles in food, drink, consumer health, and FMCG industries.

Using PulPac’s patented Dry Molded Fiber, The Bottle Collective will create a fiber-based alternative to plastic bottle packaging that will help contribute to the circular economy. The manufacturing process uses less CO2 than plastic and conventional wet molding options, and almost no water is used in manufacturing, which creates a highly versatile container mold for consumer companies.

“Plastic bottles are the holy grail of plastic replacement, said Sanna Fager, Chief Commercial Officer at PulPac. “They have an estimated annual production volume of up to 500 billion pieces and are a significant source of plastic pollution worldwide. We are proud to share some of our patent-protected advances with PA Consulting, combining Dry Molded Fibers’ forming versatility, broad barrier applicability, and high production efficiency. Backed by strong partnerships across the value chain, we can bring competitive unit cost into the fiber-bottle space, enabling the shift away from today’s single use plastic. We encourage all brands and relevant industry actors to join this force for sustainable change.”

PA Consulting’s mechanical engineering, design, automation, and material sciences teams, along with PulPac, have developed the first functioning prototypes, and multiple leading brand partners have already joined the Bottle Collective to continue developing and scaling fiber bottles by 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce the Bottle Collective,” said Tony Perrotta, PulPac Partnership Lead at PA Consulting. “Together with leading global consumer brand partners, we can fast-track the development of the world’s first Dry Molded Fiber bottle. This will make the most of our renewable resources while delivering significant positive impact to reduce today’s single use plastic pollution. We have the technology. We have a functioning prototype and process. We are now ready to enter the next stage - demonstration that our Dry Molded Fiber bottles are capable of being produced at the speed, volume, and cost necessary to match the massive scale of this global industry challenge.”

To learn more about PA Consulting, please visit https://www.paconsulting.com/.

To learn more about PulPac, please visit https://www.pulpac.com/.



