PulPac, PA Consulting, and Optima have partnered to develop bespoke machinery for advanced Dry Molded Fiber applications.

The partnership aims to facilitate the industrialization of complex products such as coffee capsules and blister packaging. By integrating PulPac’s pioneering Dry Molded Fiber technology with PA Consulting’s product development expertise and Optima’s renowned bespoke machine building capabilities, the collaboration will drive the scalability and high-throughput production of commercially viable, advanced Dry Molded Fiber applications, supporting PulPac’s and PA Consulting’s Blister Pack Collective and other initiatives for advanced Dry Molded Fiber packaging.

There is a substantial market demand for eco-friendly alternatives in categories like coffee capsules and blister packaging. The new bespoke machinery will offer significant advantages for brands within those segments, providing them with the ability to integrate cost-efficient sustainable packaging solutions at scale. By expanding the range of what is possible with Dry Molded Fiber on an industrial scale, the collaboration will help brands enhance their sustainability efforts and meet evolving consumer expectations as well as legislative demands.

"To make progress in developing products like coffee capsules and blister packs, they must be manufacturable at scale," said Keith Thornley, Commercial Lead for Dry Molded Fiber Collectives at PA Consulting. "We're excited to work with PulPac and Optima to develop specialized machinery that will enable the high-volume production of complex Dry Molded Fiber products, driving significant advancements in the industry.”

Optima’s Director of Fiber Solutions, Dominik Bröllochs, added, “As a one-stop-shop partner for fiber-based packaging, we not only bring our expertise in customized machines to this collaboration, but also our curiosity to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of sustainable packaging. By integrating optimized solutions for specific Dry Molded Fiber applications, such as the right barrier, we are setting new standards for sustainable products, meeting the demand of brand owners and converters.”

PulPac's Chief Operations Officer, Viktor Börjesson, concluded, "We have proven that Dry Molded Fiber can be used for making advanced products, but turning that potential into real-world impact requires scaling production to an industrial level. Through this collaboration, we enable brands to adopt more sustainable practices at scale — making a tangible difference in reducing reliance on non-renewable materials and promoting a circular economy.”