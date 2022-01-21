Evanesce, a sustainable packaging technology company, announced today they have added Angela Rodenburgh as the new global vice president of marketing and promoted David Chaplin to director of operations for manufacturing, overseeing the company’s South Carolina and Nevada facilities. According to Evanesce Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Horne, these latest appointments demonstrate the company’s commitment to establishing world-class manufacturing and distribution operations for its patented Evanesce® Molded Starch Technology and biopolymer plant-based food service single-use products. “We are delighted that professionals of Angela and David’s caliber have joined our organization, and they will play a key role in our rapid expansion offering patented, innovative technology that meets the highest standards of sustainable packaging alternatives.” Before joining Evanesce, Angela Rodenburgh was vice president of marketing for Redwood Plastics & Rubber with responsibility for marketing strategy, development, and execution. An investor, entrepreneur and industry thought leader, Rodenburgh is a board member of SPE: Inspiring Plastics Professionals’ Injection Molding Division and was past chairman of the marketing committee for the International Association of Plastics Distribution (IAPD). “I’m delighted to fill this role at Evanesce,” Rodenburgh said. “The past two decades during which I’ve been in the plastics industry has led to this critical juncture, and I am proud to join a team that is built on the principles of a circular economy with products that are 100% compostable, and 100% plant-based. David Chaplin, manager of the Evanesce manufacturing plant in Early Branch, South Carolina, is now the director of operations for the company. In this new role, he will oversee manufacturing at the South Carolina plant, as well as the 117,000 square foot facility now under construction in North Las Vegas. Prior to joining Evanesce, Mr. Chaplin was a plant manager in Williston, South Carolina for global automotive components manufacturer Dayco Products. Mr. Chaplin said, “Manufacturing operations will play a critical role in scaling up Evanesce’s patented technology. I look forward to working with our team, partners and customers to deliver the cost-effective and performance competitive products they need.” Chief Executive Douglas Horne said that in addition to these moves, Evanesce has relocated its headquarters in Vancouver to larger offices located at 1050 West Pender Street that will accommodate the company’s planned expansion. “Global packaging is a $1 trillion market, and food packaging represents about a third of the total, representing superb opportunities for growth and expansion.”

