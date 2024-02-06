Ecopol, a leading developer and producer of innovative biodegradable films and delivery systems, recently announced the appointment of Fabrice Favero as President of Ecopol America, effective January 1.

In his new role, Favero will lead Ecopol’s North American expansion, overseeing both operations and commercial activities and managing global projects with multinational customers. He will also work closely with JRF Technology, Ecopol’s U.S. R&D Center of Excellence, to accelerate the development of next generation sustainable delivery systems.

Since joining Ecopol in March 2022, Favero has been instrumental in driving Ecopol’s rapid growth. Prior to joining Ecopol, he spent 28 years with Nestlé, holding executive leadership roles including as Nestlé Market CEO in the Netherlands, Austria, Norway and Iceland.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Fabrice Favero as President of Ecopol America, where we recently completed the start-up of our state-of-the-art production facility in Griffin, Georgia,” said Mauro Carbone, CEO of Ecopol. “Fabrice brings nearly three decades of leadership experience growing businesses with a strong focus on the customer, making him an excellent leader for Ecopol America. Our site in Griffin provides significant room for further expansion, and we intend to continue investing to support our customers.”

Since 2019, Ecopol has invested more than €70 million globally to expand its capacity and capabilities. Ecopol’s recently completed production facility in Griffin, Georgia, successfully began operations in Q4 2023 and is now serving customers across North America. In December 2023, Ecopol completed a strategic investment in JRF Technology to expand its R&D capabilities as it looks to introduce innovative and sustainable solutions in new markets.

Favero added, “I am excited for the opportunity to lead Ecopol America. Our expansion in North America is a key strategic priority, and we are well positioned to serve our growing customer base. We see tremendous opportunities for growth in our core end-markets and in exciting new applications leveraging our core competencies in sustainable water-soluble solutions, where we can leverage JRF’s R&D capabilities. I look forward to this new role to accelerate Ecopol’s growth and drive continued excellence in quality, customer service and innovation for our customers.”

About Ecopol

Ecopol is a leading global producer of water-soluble and biodegradable films and delivery systems. The Company’s innovative solutions for unit-dose applications allow the world’s leading brands to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and the usage of water and virgin plastic throughout their supply chains. Headquartered in Tuscany, Ecopol operates production campuses in Italy and the United States, providing the highest levels of service, technical support and innovation partnership to its worldwide customer base. Ecopol is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.ecopol.com.