ePac Flexible Packaging, an industry leader in custom flexible packaging, has announced the opening of its new Grade A, 2,200 square meter production plant on the Spintex Road in Accra, Ghana. A grand opening celebration was held on June 22, with nearly 150 local dignitaries, government officials, customers, and media members in attendance.

Since its establishment in 2021, ePac West Africa has served a number of customers across Africa, including customers from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Zanzibar, with fulfillment handled by ePac’s plants in the UK and Lyon, France. With the opening of the new plant, ePac West Africa is uniquely positioned to serve CPG brands of all sizes throughout the region with competitively priced flexible packaging and industry-best turnaround times.

“ePac is poised to serve the West African community with the highest quality packaging that has been proven to help small and medium enterprises grow,” said Victor Sosah, General Manager of ePac West Africa. “With our first facility in the region located in Ghana, we can help our customers, and consumers alike, buy-local in support of the government initiatives to increase local food manufacturing and reduce imports.”

“No longer will local brands need to accept inferior packaging, or source it from overseas,” Sosah added. "With ePac’s all-digital platform we’re able to reduce lead times on packaging orders from months to 15 business days (following artwork approval), while enabling brands to order to demand and avoid costly excess inventory and obsolescence”.

“The opening of the plant in Ghana represents a significant milestone in ePac’s global expansion,” noted ePac CEO Jack Knott. “I am excited that we are able to provide a great packaging option which allows brands to compete for space on local supermarket shelves and introduce new products to international markets.”

To learn more about ePac, please visit https://epacflexibles.com/.