Stoelzle Glass Group, a glass packaging provider, opened a fifth production line in its plant in Masnières, France. The line will meet the growing needs of the French premium spirits market and produce extra white glass with 10% PCR (recycled glass).

The group says it intends to reduce its carbon footprint by having a factory closer to its customers and exhibit its expertise and knowledge in the manufacturing of top-of-the-range bottles for perfumery, cosmetics, pharma and spirits.

The ISO 9001 and ISO 50001 certified factory has its own decoration site featuring main finishing techniques. The company says in the near future it will be able to sublimate decanters with the NEW RADIATING GLASS process (phosphorescent decoration) and the QUALI GLASS COAT (eco-friendly powder coating).

The Masnières factory has been awarded the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (EPV) label. The team dedicated to SPIRITS PREMIUM says it is ready to study carafe and bottle projects with its customers and welcome them to the site as soon as possible.

