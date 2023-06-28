Pregis®, a leading manufacturer of flexible and protective packaging, has partnered with NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) to co-develop a sustainable packaging solution for food-safe applications used in stand-up pouches (SUPs), fitment pouches, and lay-flat bags.

The Pregis film structure, manufactured with Nova Chemical’s SYNDIGO™ rPE-0860-FC recycled polyethylene resin, delivers on the market need for high-quality, food-safe recycled content solutions without compromising on performance. This solution goes beyond the FDA-LNO (letter of non-objection) to provide packaging converters, and consumer packaged goods companies, with a mechanically recycled content film that offers unmatched safety and quality. The outcome of this joint development effort is a sustainable solution that delivers on film clarity, printability, and processing performance.

“Pregis and NOVA share an unwavering commitment to supporting our planet – and we know our customers are aspiring to do the same,” said Jonathan Quinn, Director of Market Development and Sustainability at Pregis Performance Flexibles. “This partnership demonstrates our dedication to enabling a circular economy with an emphasis on product safety and manufacturing quality. As a result, our customers and supply chain partners are confident in our offering of food contact rPE containing films.”

Pregis has invested north of $100 million to build state of the art blown film extrusion operations with the goal of solving the customer needs of today – and tomorrow. The food-safe recycled content polyethylene film is a welcome addition to the Pregis Performance Flexibles Renew™ Series of sustainable high performance films.

"We have a long history as a supplier to Pregis and see them as an ideal partner in delivering solutions that support the growing brand owner demand for high quality, food-safe recycled content,” said Alan Schrob, Director of Mechanical Recycling at NOVA Chemicals. “We’re proud to bring our first mechanically recycled food-contact grade resin to market through this fantastic partnership.”

Pregis and NOVA Chemicals are committed to addressing the changing demands of consumers while minimizing their environmental impact. Through their joint efforts in creating sustainable packaging solutions for food, brand owners and retailers can now choose alternatives that actively promote a circular economy for plastics.

To learn more about this new solution, and Pregis’ other diverse offerings, click here.