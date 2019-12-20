Pregis Invests $5 Million in Fourth W&H Blown Film Line

Pregis is investing another $5 million in its Pregis Films facility located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Additionally, Pregis is leasing an additional 35,000 square feet in the same location for expanded warehousing capability.

This latest investment is for a fourth multilayer Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) blown film line to address growing demands for high-quality, consistent product. The extruder will be boosting output by another 4 million pounds annually. The investment is in addition to the $32 million outlay for the first three, five-layer W&H lines and expanded production space, made between 2016 and 2019.

“We are seeing increased demand for higher quality flexible packaging, ecommerce protective material and surface protection films. Our continued investment in this facility will help us meet market segment expectations for package performance and provide vertical integration for some of Pregis’ other products,” said Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer.

The additional warehouse space will enable Pregis Films to create customer inventory programs that will result in reduced lead times for converters serving the food, medical and industrial markets.

In addition to the four W&H lines, the 90,000 sq. ft. area dedicated to manufacturing also houses four state-of-the-art multilayer blown film extrusion lines and film lab.