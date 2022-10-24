NOVA Chemicals, a leading producer of polyethylene resins, announced the launch of its new, mechanically recycled polyethylene resin: EX-PCR-NC4. Incorporating this product allows converters and brand owners to meet their sustainability goals, without compromising package performance in applications such as shrink, e-commerce, heavy-duty sacks, and protective packaging.

EX-PCR-NC4 contains 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) and offers highly versatile design flexibility making it an ideal solution to lower the carbon footprint of packaging and address climate change. NOVA Chemicals’ rPE is sourced from distribution center flexible film, which includes a blend of back-of-store stretch and front-of-store consumer drop off. Source materials are processed with state-of-the-art technology resulting in a low odor, consistent, and stable product. NOVA Chemicals’ proven technical expertise can help guide customers to incorporate rPE and maintain the necessary level of performance while also creating recyclable flexible packaging that remains in the PE stream through a design for recycling approach.

“Through customer trials and applications development at our Center for Performance Applications in Calgary, we have successfully incorporated our new rPE resin in various end-use format,” said Anna Rajkovic, NOVA Chemicals Circular Economy Market Manager. “We’re excited to commercialize this resin and build a more sustainable polyethylene portfolio for our customers and brand owners.”

“Our new rPE product line is the definition of a win-win. It provides converters and brand owners with a more sustainable packaging solution without compromising overall quality or strength. And, by utilizing rPE, we’re diverting plastic waste from landfills while also enabling a fully-recyclable new product: a true demonstration of circularity,” said Alan Schrob, NOVA Chemicals Mechanical Recycling Director. “We aim to deliver commercial quantities of consistent high-quality rPE products to meet the needs of our customers and the desires of the brand owners and consumers. NOVA Chemicals continues to demonstrate leadership in providing sustainable polyethylene solutions, and we look forward to additional growth in this space.”

To learn more about NOVA Chemicals’ commitment to sustainability, click here. For more information on NOVA Chemicals’ polyethylene business, click here.