Nobelus, an unsupported film and thermal laminate supplier that offers premium products to the packaging industry, is now launching a dedicated line of print web films designed specifically for flexible packaging applications. These unsupported films have no adhesive layer, making them compatible with solventless and solvent-based adhesives applied on a flexographic press or wet laminating system.

"We are excited to continue our flexible packaging journey by offering six new products as print webs and out surfaces,” said Roy Langlois, Product Manager for films at Nobelus. “This new portfolio will allow Nobelus to service more converters in the flexible packaging space using the materials and knowledge we have gained over the last few years."

PlatinumOPP™ 100 ga Gloss/Matte Films are essential BOPP films designed to protect ink and enhance designs; PlatinumOPP Heat-Sealable Gloss/Matte Films bring the same high-quality finishes to packaging formats that make use of a lap seal, enabling converters to expand their product offerings. The line also includes two PET films: an essential PlatinumPET™ Gloss Film and a premium Karess® PET Film, which pairs the durability of PET with the luxurious soft-touch Karess finish for memorable, tactile stand-up pouches.

All standard-size films in the Flexible Packaging Film Portfolio are available with no minimum order quantity with the goal of helping smaller digital converters explore new markets and packaging formats. Nobelus has taken an educational approach to the launch, emphasizing technical training and targeted guidance from in-house solutions experts in an industry where converters have traditionally been offered few resources.

"The launch of Nobelus film products designed specifically for the flexible packaging market underscores our continued commitment to expanding into new vertical markets with high growth potential," said Angie Mohni, VP of Marketing at Nobelus. "Producers of short-run digital flexible packaging will enjoy our fast order turnaround and low minimum order quantities, which will enable them to serve their customers efficiently and cost effectively."

To learn more about Nobelus, please visit www.nobelus.com/.