Reproflex3, a global leader in prepress for the flexographic printing industry, recently announced an extension to its strategic partnership with XSYS, an innovative provider of flexographic plates and systems.

The primary purpose of the partnership is to extend Reproflex3's capabilities using an outstanding product in the global flexographic print market.

The new agreement will see the installation of XSYS flexographic plate manufacturing systems inside Reproflex3 Middle East & Africa, based in Dubai; and Reproflex3 India & Asia, based in Mumbai, to assist in the company’s continued expansion of its platemaking business internationally.

“We have been running extensive print tests with the new XSYS polymers and some of our unique screening technologies here in the UK,” explained Andrew Hewitson, CEO at Reproflex3. “Our clients are delighted with the results, making the new global deal with XSYS a natural step. We are excited to introduce the new imaging technology and polymer plates into our facilities during Q3.

“XSYS is a great business with solid direction. We have been working together for more than 25 years since we started our first plate making operation. We look forward to continuing to work together in partnership, providing industry-leading products and services to our customers and creating a win-win relationship.”

“We’ve had a long and successful relationship with Reproflex3 for many years and are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with such a well-regarded organization,” added Leigh Williamson, Sales Manager, UK & Ireland at XSYS Global. “Reproflex3 has been one of our most reliable and consistent partners whose input and experience over the years has been invaluable.”