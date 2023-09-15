This September, SÜDPACK is the proud recipient of two of the renowned German Packaging Award. The film manufacturer impressed the German Packaging Award’s jury of leading experts with a recyclable bag for cheese ripening in the “new material” category and with a recyclable film concept for blister packaging for solid applications in the “sustainability/recyclability” category. What the two solutions have in common is that they are both based on recyclable mono-materials and stand out due to their greater material efficiency and reduced carbon footprints. On September 13, the SÜDPACK and SÜDPACK Medica teams accepted the two awards during the traditional ceremony in Berlin.

The two awards, which now join the many that were proudly accepted before them, add to SÜDPACK’s story of success. At the same time, the manufacturer of high-performance films has impressively underscored its role as a leader in technology and innovation in the market.

Tubular Bag PurePE

SÜDPACK is setting standards in recyclability, material efficiency and in the reduction of carbon footprints. The polyethylene-based concept, which has been certified with a recyclability of 96% by the renowned Institute cyclos-HTP, is already established on the market.

Compared to conventional film structures, this innovative packaging solution reduces resource consumption by 23% by using a thinner film all while maintaining the same functionality as well as maximum process and packaging reliability. According to Valeska Haux, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, what SÜDPACK has achieved is “nothing short of a packaging revolution” in the cheese ripening industry.

“These results could indeed be of particular interest to milk processors who operate internationally and who are focusing more and more on sustainable packaging concepts. At the moment, the film manufacturer is seeing an increasing demand for PE-based film concepts, because these mono-structures are classified as recyclable in many countries.

“With our Tubular Bag PurePE, we have an ideal substitute for conventional PA/PE structures because it maintains the same high requirements for product protection and functionality. This covers the individual barrier properties that are essential for cheese ripening, the maturation process and puncture resistance.”

PharmaGuard – for added sustainability when packaging solid applications

SÜDPACK Medica’s PP-based and recyclable film concept for blister packaging has also already been launched on the market. The base and lidding films produced in an innovative coextrusion process feature a groundbreaking array of characteristics, including high transparency and barrier functionality.

“What is worth particular mention is the excellent water vapor barrier thanks to having PP as the base material,” added Haux. “The perfectly matched films guarantee top sealing performance, which is reflected by maximum process reliability and pack-aging quality.”

A life cycle assessment conducted by Sphera has proven that the packaging concept is associated with a greatly reduced climate impact, as well as lower energy and water consumption compared to other commonly used PVC/PVdC and aluminum blister solutions.

