Walkers, a leading chip brand, has announced the rollout of new, paper outer bags for all Walkers Baked multipacks, set to reduce the brand’s use of virgin plastic on outer packaging by 180 tonnes per year.

Following positive feedback from an exclusive trial in 800 Tesco stores earlier this year, the packaging will now be permanently rolled out to all major supermarkets in the coming months, with the first packets now landing on shelves. The paper outer bag, which is a first for savory snacks flexible packaging in the UK, can be widely recycled in home recycling bins alongside other paper packaging, which is collected at curbside. It is also set to lower greenhouse gas emissions of each individual pack.

This latest move forms part of PepsiCo Positive, the company’s health and sustainability transformation plan, which includes an ambition of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

Across PepsiCo Europe, the company also plans to eliminate virgin fossil-based plastic in chip and snack bags by 2030. This ambition applies to UK brands including Snack A Jacks, Walkers, Doritos, Quavers and Wotsits, and will be delivered by using 100% recycled or renewable content.

PepsiCo has also rolled out new cardboard outer packaging for millions of Walkers 22- and 24-bag multipacks to major supermarkets in the UK, and are currently trialing new ‘bagless’ Snack A Jacks multipacks, using a tape-like strip to hold together individual packets.

“We are constantly innovating new ways to remove virgin plastic in our packaging,” said Gareth Callan, SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING LEAD, PEPSICO UK & IRELAND. “It’s exciting to see our successful trial of this paper pack lead to a nationwide roll-out. At this scale, the new packaging will deliver a huge reduction in virgin plastic, while also helping to lower our carbon footprint."

To learn more about Walkers, please visit https://www.walkers.co.uk/