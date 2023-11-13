In recognition of America Recycles Day on Wednesday, Nov. 15, JBM Packaging, a manufacturer of eco-friendly, flexible packaging solutions, launched HydrobloxTM, an uncoated, water-resistant recyclable packaging paper. Engineered to offer superior barrier protection for products with potential exposure to water or condensation, Hydroblox has 200 percent greater water-resistance than a standard 24-pound white wove paper.

“America Recycles Day encourages Americans to be more mindful of what they consume, and to pledge to recycle more and recycle correctly in their everyday lives,” said Jessica Black, Director of Sales, JBM Packaging. “Hydroblox helps them do this. With recycling certification from Western Michigan University, it equips brands with a plastic-free option when it comes to water-resistant packaging.”

Hydroblox is proprietary packaging paper with FDA approval for use with food products. In addition to perishable items, such as chocolate and baked goods, Hydroblox can be used for various applications where water-resistant properties are needed. This includes outdoor gear and camping equipment, personal care items, cosmetics, art supplies and pet products. Hydroblox paper can also be used to protect documents, like parking tickets.

JBM can fully customize Hydroblox for packaging featuring various sizes, perforations, adhesives, hanging holes and windows. In addition, it allows for printing vivid colors, images and messaging, ensuring their customer’s product stands out on retail shelves and creates a positive unboxing experience in e-commerce.

“Across all industries, our customers want plastic-free packaging solutions,” added Black. “Hydroblox is an example of how JBM continuously innovates to balance rigorous performance specifications with sustainability requirements. We want to give our customers quality alternatives as they look to replace their plastic packaging.”

Hydroblox was born from customer-driven innovation. It started as a recyclable paper cup used at water coolers, fitness centers and snacks. JBM identified the opportunity to expand the application to other industries as its customers looked to reduce non-recyclable packaging, and replace it with paper-based, recyclable solutions.

