Zanders Launches 100% Natural Barrier Paper for Food Packaging

Zanders has enhanced Zanbarrier NGR ("Natural Grease Resistant") with 100% natural barrier against oil and grease without the use of any chemicals and with an even higher density.

Consisting of nothing but pure virgin fiber, Zanbarrier NGR is 100% biodegradable and the perfect choice to avoid any non-natural material in food packaging. The environmentally friendly grade is produced on Zanders’ 6.6 m wide PM3, the biggest and most efficient paper machine for barrier papers in Europe.

The higher density of the improved Zanbarrier NGR opens up new application possibilities. It's ideal for countless forms of flexible food packaging that require oil and grease-resistance as well as wet-strength, such as fast food like french fries, and bread roll bags, butter wrappers, pizza and confectionery cartons, cookie bags or food labels.

“Excellent opacity combined with outstanding printing and converting properties allow any kind of processing from micro flute to lamination,” said Michael Berner, sales manager food packaging at Zanders. The use of 100% virgin fibers and the ISEGA cer­ti­fication ensure the suit­ability for direct food contact.