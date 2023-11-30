TOPPAN Packaging Czech s.r.o., a TOPPAN Group company, held a groundbreaking ceremony to launch construction of a new plant in Most in the Ústí nad Labem Region of the Czech Republic.

The new plant will manufacture GL BARRIER, a global market-leading transparent barrier film developed and manufactured by the TOPPAN Group for eco-friendly packaging, a focus of increasing demand around the world.

Distinguished guests at the groundbreaking ceremony included His Excellency Hideo Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to the Czech Republic, Czech Senator Jan Paparega, and Jan Schiller, Governor of the Ústí Region.

Attendees joined TOPPAN’s Managing Executive Officer Masahiko Tatewaki and deputy head of Global Packaging Hiroshi Suzuki in praying for the safe construction of the plant, which is scheduled to launch operations at the end of 2024 as a strategic base catering to intensifying needs for sustainable products in the European market.

In his speech during the ceremony, Masahiko Tatewaki said, “I would like to express my great appreciation to everyone who has supported our plan for TOPPAN’s very first Czech site in the city of Most. Establishing a European base for our GL BARRIER business has been a long-standing wish. More than 15 years ago, demand for transparent barrier packaging materials increased from Europe, and our efforts to establish overseas bases began at that time.”

Masahiko Tatewaki added: “Our barrier film is not only a sustainable and recyclable product but also uses the most advanced technology in the world. We are very proud and excited to support our customers and consumers by providing products from Most to the European market. I believe that by being able to come to the Czech Republic, we will be able to make an even bigger leap forward in this business.”

GL BARRIER is TOPPAN’s proprietary brand of barrier products centered on GL FILM, a transparent film that delivers world-class barrier performance.

GL FILM’s stable performance is enabled by a multi-layer structure combining a unique coating layer with a high-quality vapor-deposited layer. In recognition of their numerous outstanding features, GL BARRIER products are used in a wide variety of fields, including the food, medical/pharmaceutical, and industrial materials sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/barrier_film/.