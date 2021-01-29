Ball Corporation intends to begin construction of a new production facility at Pilsen Digital Park in the spring of 2021. The development, in the West of Czech Republic, would expand Ball's output in the region. The €170 million facility plans to employ up to 200 people and launch operations in October 2022.

"This new facility is the next step in our commitment to the Czech Republic. In the Pilsen region we know we can find a skilled workforce close to our key customers, who will continue to benefit from our cutting-edge production processes, our commitment to the environment and a high-quality and sustainable beverage package," Carey Causey, president, Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA, says, noting the €170 million investment is part of a broader strategy for increased investment in the wider EMEA region.

The new factory, with two production lines, is planned to occupy a site of more than 100,000 square meters (1 million square feet) in the Pilsen Digital Park, enabling further expansion when required. Its construction is to be divided into two phases. The first would create around 150 new jobs and the second would raise the total to some 200 professional jobs in engineering and support roles.

"We plan to install sophisticated automated equipment at the facility, leveraging the latest modern technologies to minimize environmental impacts, and strengthened by our recent commitment to 100% renewable energy to cover our operations in Europe," says Gerhard Mayer, VP, operations, Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA.

