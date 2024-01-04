On December 30, Trioworld Group signed an agreement to acquire the German company Wentus GmbH (Wentus), a leading player in solutions for high-performance food-, consumer- and hygiene packaging, from Egeria Group.

“We are very pleased and excited to welcome Wentus into the Trioworld group,” said Andreas Malmberg, CEO of the Trioworld Group. “The acquisition will give us the opportunity to grow an even stronger position in the market for advanced food-, consumer- and hygiene packaging, in Europe and in North America. Wentus has a proven track record of supplying the market with premium products and superior support, to maximize value for customers. We have great confidence in the capabilities of the Wentus organization and management and look forward to joining forces and continuing the successful journey.”

“We are very pleased to have found a partner in Trioworld that is a perfect fit for us and whose product portfolio is ideally complemented by Wentus. We are looking forward to working with a professional and ambitious team that we have already had the opportunity to get to know intensively during the sales process and whose management culture suits us well,” added Mr. Christof Renz, Managing Director of Wentus. “Both parties bring strong product portfolios to the market, with unrivalled service and competence. Together we will be able to create more value for our customers.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory requirements and approvals. The Trioworld Group will, after the transaction is completed, own 100% of the shares.