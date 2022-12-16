Fortis Solutions Group LLC (“Fortis”), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, has announced the acquisition of Cinton, Inc. (d/b/a West Coast Labels) based in Placentia, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

West Coast Labels is a full-service digital and flexographic printer of pressure sensitive labels serving the food and beverage, health and beauty, nutraceutical, wine and spirits, produce, and industrial end markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr., said, “Over the past 50 years, Sam Scaffide and the West Coast Labels team have established themselves as one of the leading label companies in Southern California. Building on our recent acquisition of Digital Dogma, we are excited to grow our presence in the Los Angeles market and further expand the breadth and depth of capabilities we provide our customers.”

West Coast Labels owner Sam Scaffide commented, “It was an easy decision to entrust our company’s legacy to Fortis, given their track record of taking care of employees, customers, and company reputation.”

Employing over 1,300 employees across twenty-two manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can better serve its customer base.