Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group (“Novvia”), has acquired Fox Valley Containers, Inc. (“Fox Valley”), a distributor of plastic, metal, corrugated, and glass packaging products.

Headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL, Fox Valley is a distributor of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products. Fox Valley provides high levels of service to a long-tenured customer base, leveraging five warehouse locations throughout the Upper Midwest. The existing Fox Valley management team will remain in place to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

“We would like to thank Fox Valley’s highly dedicated employees and our valued customers, who have collectively enabled the company’s track record of success over our 35-year history,” said Pete and Dave Brown, owners of Fox Valley. “We are very excited to be joining Novvia Group, where we will have access to support and resources that will help us to achieve continued growth and provide enhanced service to our clients.”

“Fox Valley has long enjoyed a leading reputation in its markets, and we are thrilled to welcome the company’s employees, customers, and suppliers to the Novvia family,” said Sarah Macdonald, CEO of Novvia. “Our partnership with Fox Valley represents the latest step in Novvia’s ongoing effort to continually augment our capabilities in order to deliver a world-class value proposition to our customers.”

About Fox Valley

Fox Valley is a rigid packaging distributor headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL. For 35 years, Fox Valley has supplied a wide range of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of customers and end markets. Fox Valley has a strong reputation for providing high-quality customer service to customers throughout the Upper Midwest region. For more information, please visit www.foxvalleycontainers.com.

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, and Fox Valley, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. Novvia is backed by Kelso & Company (“Kelso”). For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.

About Kelso

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $17 billion of equity capital in 134 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporate partners. Kelso has significant experience investing in and supporting high-growth distribution and packaging platforms. The firm is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.kelso.com.