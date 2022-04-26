President Container Group’s “PCG Cares” initiative has provided thousands of corrugated containers to three Ukrainian relief organizations, as well as medical supplies to a fourth group.

More than 4.3 million residents of Ukraine have fled their country due to the Russian invasion, making the exodus the largest European refugee crisis since World War II. Ukrainian relief organizations contacted President Container Group’s PCG Cares initiative, requesting corrugated containers to package supplies to benefit Ukrainian refugee families.

The corrugated containers donated by PCG Cares are filled with food, hygiene products, pet food and backpacks. Medical supplies were sent to Poland, where the goal is to transport them across the border into Ukraine to assist those in need.

“Our goal is to help each other, one box at a time,” President Container Group VP Larry Grossbard says, “We are all responsible for doing our part to serve the communities around us. By providing corrugated containers, we will provide one more necessary item to help aid the Ukrainian refugee crisis, or food pantries, shelters and other such organizations, helping them stretch their resources further and help more people in need.”

“These humanitarian groups are providing crucial resources, assistance and support during what is an international crisis. If other organizations are still in need, we would love to help in any way that we can,” says Grossbard.

The company fabricates its corrugated containers with renewable and recycled source materials when possible, which are manufactured, transported and recycled using renewable energy.