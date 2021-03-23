President Container Group, a manufacturers of corrugated containers, announced the startup of a dual-size Jumbo Flexo Folder Gluer box-making machine by Engico, a corrugated machinery company. The new machine will reportedly allow President Container Group to increase efficiency and production speeds, utilize flexibility in size and styles and improve delivery times to its customers.

The company’s state-of-the-art facility produces more than 2 billion square feet of corrugated products each year. “The Engico FFG is a game-changer. It has tremendous flexibility and will make us more competitive in the marketplace with improved lead times. The Engico has the added ability to stitch the carton in line,” says President Container Group Vice President VP, Larry Grossbard.

In addition to its commitment to utilizing the latest technology, President Container Group says it prides itself on being environmentally friendly. The company uses solar energy sources and prioritizes recycling and other efficiencies that focus on sustainability and preservation of natural resources. Its mission is to produce sustainable packaging that is clean, safe and protects the environment and communities it serves.

To learn more, visit presidentcontainergroup.com.

