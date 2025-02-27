Accurate Box Company, a leading manufacturer of litho-laminated corrugated packaging, has announced that Samara Ronkowitz has been named Executive Vice President. As the fourth generation of the Hirsh family to take on a leadership role within the company, Samara’s new role marks an important milestone in the company’s long-standing tradition of family leadership.

Founded in 1944, Accurate Box Company has been family-owned and operated for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Lisa Hirsh and her husband, Mark Schlossman—the third-generation leaders since 1997—the company has grown into a 400,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for litho-laminated packaging.

“Thirty years ago, my father began transitioning the business to Mark and me, and now it is our pleasure to start handing over responsibilities to the next leadership team,” said Lisa Hirsh. “Our daughter, Samara, has a wonderful team behind her to support this transition, and we are confident in her ability to lead our family business.”

Having been with Accurate Box for over a decade, Samara has integrated herself in sales, marketing, customer service, and innovation. Now, as Executive Vice President, Samara will work closely with the leadership team to drive strategic initiatives, strengthen company partnerships, and oversee other core business functions. As she takes on this role, she will gain deeper insight into various aspects of the company and gradually assume more responsibilities to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

“I am honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation my family has established,” said Samara. “The company means the world to me, and I’m thrilled to help lead it into the future.”

About Accurate Box Company

Accurate Box Company is one of the largest manufacturers of custom litho-laminated corrugated packaging in the United States. All of the company’s boxes are sustainability-sourced, 100% recyclable, and printed with eco-friendly inks. Accurate Box Company ships competitively throughout all of North America by negotiating extremely attractive freight back-haul rates with its carriers. In business since 1944 and women-owned since 1998, Accurate Box Company is an expert in creating packaging for the club store, e-commerce, and quick-service restaurant industries.



