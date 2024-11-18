Highly automated and efficient inline processes play a fundamental role if packaging manufacturers and users of finished specialty boxes want their business to grow further. This is why, in cooperation with HERMA, BAHMÜLLER – a leading international provider of corrugated board converting systems – has developed a new solution in what is thought to be the world's first series-produced specialty folder gluer which is able to label specialty boxes made of corrugated cardboard inline on any two sides.

This is made possible by two high-performance HERMA 500 applicators, which were seamlessly integrated into a specialty folder gluer of the TURBOX type from BAHMÜLLER and are also controlled via the central HMI of the TURBOX. Two TURBOX units with HERMA label applicators are already in use at a BAHMÜLLER customer in northern Germany. At present, around 180 TURBOX systems are installed worldwide.

"The market is seeing a growth in the demand for labeling solutions for corrugated cardboard boxes," says Michael Donnert, Senior Sales Manager at BAHMÜLLER. "Batch numbers, use-by dates and security codes are increasingly becoming standard features which users of specialty folding boxes request from their suppliers."

Currently, the unerected cardboard boxes are often still labeled in a second, time-consuming process step on a separate line or by an external provider, sometimes even manually.

"By fully integrating the applicator in our TURBOX, we are filling a gap in forward-looking inline processes," continues Donnert. "Users are now offered a complete system from a single source, with BAHMÜLLER as the one-stop provider. With the integration of two HERMA 500 applicators, we have successfully created a pioneering solution both in terms of design and application technology."

For specialty cardboard box users, identification using labels is highly coveted because codes on white labels enable high-contrast printing and scanning. For automatic handling of the subsequently filled boxes, the presence of labels on two sides is a significant advantage. With stacking on pallets, this better ensures that at least one label is visible.

Also ideal for consecutively numbered labels

To be able to apply labels to two sides, the specialists from BAHMÜLLER and HERMA had a trick up their sleeve. The applicators were integrated immediately downstream of the feeder.

"This gives us maximum flexibility and allows both labels to be applied from below. Because once the sheet is folded, efficient inline labeling on two sides is almost impossible, especially if the labels need to be applied on opposite sides," explains Donnert.

A verification system inside the TURBOX ensures that non-labeled or incorrectly labeled sheets are removed reliably and do not find their way into the stack of delivered products. If consecutively numbered labels are used, the applicators can communicate with each other and generate a stop signal if a labeling problem occurs on the left or right side.

"The future lies in flexible inline labeling"

To enable integration of the applicators, the TURBOX had to be redesigned. For example, the transport belts were lengthened and cable drag chains were integrated. Nevertheless, the available installation space was still extremely limited on both sides.

"The HERMA 500 is predestined for tricky applications like these," says Richard Birk, sales specialist at HERMA. "Because it also has a modular design like the TURBOX, it is uniquely flexible. We were therefore able to install the central unit, dispensing edge, unwinder and winder individually according to the space available, and still achieve maximum process reliability."

As a result, the HERMA 500 allows high speeds of up to 250 labels per minute. As the label reels become empty very quickly at this speed and need to be changed every 15 to 20 minutes, the two applicators are mounted on special rails allowing them to be quickly pulled out of the TURBOX. To achieve this, the dispensing edges also had to be modified.

Using a lever, they can be folded down and then, after the reels have been changed, fixed precisely at their original position again. This allows the operator to change the reels safely, quickly and easily. Setting wheels with scales enable fine adjustment, should this be necessary. On the base plate, it is possible to move the applicator forward and backward by another 10 centimeters.

"This allows all positioning requirements of the end customer to be met," says Michael Donnert from BAHMÜLLER. "This TURBOX with the two HERMA 500 applicators demonstrates that the future of corrugated board converting lies in flexible inline labeling."