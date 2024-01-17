TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions for fashion and food, and Wyld, a leader in the North American edibles market, today announced their partnership to imbue the North American legal edibles industry with alternative-plastic packaging to combat pollution from single-use flexible plastics that aren’t easily recycled.

This comes as the opening of new adult-use markets have put the legal edibles industry on track to more than quadruple by 2032 at an estimated $37.1 billion value. As the market booms, so does demand for sophisticated sustainable packaging that meets both rigorous safety and compliance standards as well as Wyld’s high brand standards. Demand for alternative packaging is largely driven by consumers and businesses seeking to reduce reliance on single-use flexible plastics in the face of the US’s more than 40 million tons of plastic waste a year, only about 6% of which is recycled.

Wyld will use TIPA’s 608 home compostable laminate – which was recently brought to North America for local production – to produce individual wrapping for Wyld’s edibles as well as pouches and bags for outer parcels. In 2024, Wyld will market products across the U.S. and Canada packaged in TIPA’s laminate.

The laminate is two-ply and runs on most conventional plastic packaging machinery; it possesses a high oxygen and moisture barrier for extended shelf-life for various packed goods. Furthermore, it meets the stringent state-dependent regulations on the packaging of legal edibles products, with child-resistant seals and highly transparent and white consistencies in a range of thicknesses. It is also TUV OK Home Compost certified, meaning it can be discarded in home composters where it will break down into nutrient-rich soil, leaving behind zero waste.

With this move, TIPA enters a new market segment, on the heels of its recent expansion for the local North American production of compostable packaging for the fashion and food industries. It represents the latest step in Wyld’s continued journey to transition all of its petroleum-based plastic packaging to compostables.

“This marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to environmental responsibility and underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving demands of sustainability-conscious consumers,” says Rodrigo Castaneda, TIPA’s VP / GM North America. “This collaboration is poised to make a positive impact not only on the edibles industry but also on the larger movement to move away from traditional single-use flexible plastics for the benefit of our planet.”

“Wyld is excited to introduce this innovative, eco-friendly packaging solution to its product line, demonstrating a proactive approach to reducing plastic waste,” says Kale Gray, Sr. Brand Manager at Wyld. “By leveraging compostable materials, we aim to contribute to a greener future and set a new standard for sustainability within the edibles industry.”







