Poland-based compostable packaging producer, SILBO collaborates with compostable packaging solutions leader, TIPA on a unique sustainable packaging solution.

SILBO’s partnership with TIPA responds to the market demand for compostable packaging solutions. The flexible packaging converter is using TIPA’s packaging together with other materials to drive innovation and create high-quality, premium packaging solutions.

SILBO’s innovative packaging stands to prove there are alternatives to conventional plastic flexible packaging with the same functionalities as conventional plastics. It is the company’s mission to prioritise customer need and only create sustainable, fully certified packaging.

According to a Plastics Europe report, Europe produced approximately 61.8 million tonnes of plastic in 2018[ii]. In addition, only 40 percent of EU plastic packaging waste is recycled, meaning that large quantities of plastic are still ending up in landfill[iii]. Flexible plastic packaging is even more infrequently recycled, with a 9% recycling rate.

SILBO is the only company in the world producing film-based packaging with compostable water-based inks.

The packaging is resistant to moisture, aromas, and gases while also being suitable for refrigerated storage. The compostable film-based laminates use water-based adhesives and are also printed with water-based inks, which ensure that the end-product is certified compostable.

Compostable packaging is certified to break down within a specific timeframe. TIPA’s compostable packaging is certified to international standards of compostability and has been found to out-perform conventional plastic by extending the shelf-life of fresh produce in two peer-reviewed studies[iv].

The partnership comes as the flexible packaging market is predicted to grow to $348 billion by 2026 and will be worth approximately $400 billion by 2027[v].

Chen Katz, CRO of TIPA, said: “TIPA and SILBO share a revolutionary approach to compostable packaging, so it was only natural for us to collaborate. With our combined expertise in compostable films and packaging practices, we are able to bring a very wide range of innovative and highly sophisticated solutions to our clients.”

Marcin Śpiewok, CEO and owner at SILBO said: “At SILBO, we have been designing packaging for over 20 years. However, a few years ago we decided to make a big change in our product strategy, and we decided to develop our brand based on environmentally friendly packaging.

“We decided that business development can no longer be based only on financial indicators, but must also take into account environmental issues. Looking to the future, we don't see any other way. We wanted to give everyone a choice and show that we are not forced to only use plastic flexible packaging.

“This is what we prove in our projects. We offer compostable packaging that is a real environmentally friendly alternative.”