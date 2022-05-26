Successful trials of TIPA’s compostable packaging will see the company’s films act as a liner of tray sealer equipment company G.Mondini’s paper packaging solutions.

The market-first partnership will see G.Mondini offer paper-based, fully compostable Paperseal packaging solutions optimized for wet, chilled, frozen and fresh food products. The TIPA film will then act as a liner to create a barrier against oxygen, moisture and humidity.

The collaboration has the potential to drastically reduce plastic waste and is a breakthrough innovation in the sustainable plastics industry and in packaging wet food products.

These compostable films and paper solutions carry food waste to compost in line with Italy’s EU-leading regulatory regime, which sees compostable plastics collected with organic waste. This solution is addressing the urgent need to divert non-recyclable waste, that may contaminate the organic recycling stream, such as food-soiled containers and plastic packaging, out of landfills.

The new packaging solution lined with TIPA films can be placed together into organic waste, keeping plastic out of landfills and the environment. Consumers in markets where compostable packaging is not accepted in the organic waste stream could still have the advantage of the compostable film that can be separated from the board and then be home composted.

Research in the EU shows that 87% of Europeans are worried about the impact of plastic products on the environment[2].

The partnership starts as the European Union seeks to address microplastic pollution across the board[3] with its directive banning single-use plastics from being placed on the market implemented in July 2021.