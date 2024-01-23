C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P), a leader in the flexible packaging industry, has introduced Intelligraphix Systems—a new division specializing in prepress, platemaking and color management services designed specifically for flexographic printers.

To ensure precision and efficiency from design to print, Intelligraphix Systems offers a comprehensive suite of prepress services, including art file optimization, extended gamut preparation, flexographic platemaking and optimization, color management, press profiling, file management and advanced quality check systems.

"Backed by state-of-the-art prepress and platemaking platforms and our 3C iQuality System, our customer-focused team members are committed to preventing costly errors and providing unparalleled quality, prompt turnarounds and competitive pricing,” says Michael DeAngelis, Senior Director of Graphics Operations. “Our team has decades of technical and press-side experience, ensuring that businesses can achieve printing goals without compromising on budget or timelines. And we're problem solvers, always ready to address unique challenges. Whether it be a package design issue or a press room challenge, we have a driven team of seasoned professionals ready to offer solutions.”

Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging, also expressed his enthusiasm for the company's value-driven approach, stating, "We understand the critical role that prepress and plate quality plays in achieving outstanding printing. Speed, cost-effectiveness and uncompromising quality are pivotal in the world of flexographic prepress. Intelligraphix Systems is here to provide a winning combination of all three, making us the partner of choice for flexographic printers seeking to maximize value.”

For more information on Intelligraphix Systems’ range of prepress, platemaking and color management services, visit www.intelligraphixsystems.com.