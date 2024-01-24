Supported by Sugar Land Economic Development (SLOED), Accredo Packaging, Inc., a sustainable package solutions firm, has completed its fourth expansion at its Sugar Land headquarters, representing a $10 million investment. This expansion added 83,000 square feet of office space to the company's 650,000-square-foot LEED-certified campus, which is 100 percent powered by wind energy. The project added 30 jobs, and the company has pledged to maintain at least 525 jobs in Sugar Land through 2031.

Opened in 2009, Accredo Packaging is the first and only flexible packaging manufacturing facility in North America with LEED Silver certification. Previous expansions took place in 2013 and 2021, and now, in 2024, the company has more than tripled in size.

"More than a decade ago, we planted our roots here, and we are continuously proud to call Sugar Land our home," said Rex Varn, executive vice president of Accredo Packaging. "We are growing rapidly, and the Sugar Land market has provided us with the workforce and space we need to continue that upward trajectory."

As a manufacturer of packaging for a diverse range of grocery items – including snacks, confectionery, baked and frozen foods, pet food and treats, and bottled water film – Accredo Packaging's sustainability practices are incorporated throughout its operations. Packaging options include recyclable, compostable, and sustainably produced alternatives, surpassing environmental standards set by conventional products. The company's advanced printing technology reduces ink and solvent usage by more than a third when compared with standard presses.

"Accredo Packaging is one of Sugar Land's largest employers and a critical partner to our city," said Elizabeth Huff, director of economic development and tourism for SLOED. "The company's decision to continue expanding here aligns with our commitment to development and business growth and serves as a testament to our thriving business ecosystem and talent pool."

SLOED has helped facilitate the company's several expansions, working with its leadership and the City of Sugar Land on various tax abatement agreements, including a LEED tax abatement incentive to encourage green development.

Located 20 minutes southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is home to 8.9 million square feet of industrial property, 8 million square feet of retail and 7.9 million square feet of office real estate. Robust infrastructure such as the I-69/US 59 highway facilitates transportation into the eastern parts of Texas, while an array of deep-water access ports, railways, and regional/international airports are accessible within an hour's drive. With no corporate or personal income tax, the region offers a broad range of incentives and financing options for companies seeking to expand.

