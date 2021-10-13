Baking has been on the rise in the last year, with the baking chocolate category up +140% during the pandemic and overall home baking products sales showing significant growth in 2021 according to industry research by SPINS. SkinnyDipped saw an opportunity to deliver a better baking experience for consumers while also maintaining a focus on snackability.

SkinnyDipped , maker of insanely delicious sweet snacks with less sugar and no dirty secrets, is making another splash with the launch of lower-sugar chocolate Baking Bits in two mouthwatering flavors. The brand's new products - perfect for baking, snacking and melting - have up to 67% less sugar than leading brands and are made without stevia or sugar alcohols.

"Not only are SkinnyDipped Bits ideally suited for baking because of their amazing taste, lower sugar and just-right meltability, but they're super snackable for all the same reasons," says SkinnyDipped CEO Breezy Griffith. "Different from a traditional chip, we've given bakers and snackers alike a unique product form in a conventional lay-flat pillow pack as well as a resealable stand-up pouch, making it easy to grab a handful and save the rest."

Baking Bits are SkinnyDipped's third major launch this year, following on the heels of the brand's successful peanut butter cups and chocolate bars that launched in April. Similar to those items, Baking Bits break category convention and deliver an indulgent taste with way less sugar and without using sugar substitutes like stevia that can leave an undesirable aftertaste or sugar alcohols that can cause stomach upsets. Instead, SkinnyDipped sweetens their Baking Bits with a blend of cane sugar and allulose; allulose is a sugar found in fruits like raisins and figs that tastes like cane sugar but has 90% fewer calories.

Additional information about the newest additions to the SkinnyDipped family:

Semi-Sweet Baking Bits: The gold standard for all your baking (and snacking!) needs with a fraction of the sugar - only 3g per serving (*63% less than the leading brand of semi-sweet chips).* Made with simple ingredients and no stevia or sugar alcohols.

The gold standard for all your baking (and snacking!) needs with a fraction of the sugar - only 3g per serving (*63% less than the leading brand of semi-sweet chips).* Made with simple ingredients and no stevia or sugar alcohols. Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Baking Bits: An on-trend twist on an old favorite. Dark and rich with a touch of salt, these chips make your taste buds want to throw a dance party - and they're only 2g of sugar per serving (*67% less than the leading brand of dark chocolate chip)! Made with simple ingredients and no stevia or sugar alcohols.

Like all SkinnyDipped products, the new items are also non-GMO, Kosher and gluten-free. SkinnyDipped Baking Bits are available now at select Walmart stores in a 7oz pouch for an SRP of $4.98 and in select retailers in a 9oz pack for an SRP of $6.99. The 9oz size will also be available shortly on Amazon and SkinnyDipped.com as a 3 pack for an SRP of $22.99.

SkinnyDipped's family of products also includes thinly-dipped Almonds (Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Lemon Bliss and Super Dark + Sea Salt), Cashews (Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel) and Peanuts (Milk Chocolate and PB&J) as well as Peanut Butter Cups (Milk and Dark Chocolate) and Dark Chocolate Bars (Salted Caramel and Sea Salt Almond).