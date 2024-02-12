Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is Cutting Edge Beyond the Blade

GREENVILLE, S.C., FEB. 9, 2024 – Leaders and subject matter experts from Valley Grinding & Manufacturing will be present at the Converters Expo South Show, Booth 523, to share product and industry best practices in metal blade manufacturing and service for custom, critical angle industrial cutting.

Valley Grinding & Manufacturing President TJ Utschig shared, “We’re honored to support the Converters Expo South Show as a Bronze Sponsor. Having like-minded professionals in the paper, plastics, film, and nonwovens industries all together is exciting. These are industry leaders we’ve served for more than three decades. Our team is looking forward to making new connections and building collaborative relationships as we make our vision for 2024 and the future come to life.” Some

Some of Valley Grinding’s areas of focus for 2024 include:

Employ data management tools to provide metrics such as consumption rate related to customers’ knives, blades, cutters, and slitters during a given period to recommend changes to blade materials or process to reduce downtime and costs.

Tailored part making, specialized packaging, delivery and pickup schedules unique to each customer’s business needs.

Online ordering for customer ease and convenience.

Evaluation of employees’ skill development needs to provide on-site training for customers’ frontline employees to safely handle, maintain and dispose of blades.

When a part needs to be identified, reverse engineer to define what customers need then build new parts to meet their specifications.

Serve as a vendor management inventory partner by adding QR codes, color coding, customized labels and more to knives for customers.

Valley Grinding & Manufacturing provides knife and blade manufacturing, sales and service spanning the country. This Spanish and English speaking, woman-owned business is ISO-9001 Certified with four U.S. locations in Wisconsin, South Carolina, Louisiana and Ohio, and over 30 years of industry experience. They serve the medical, battery, food, rubber, paper, plastics, construction, and flexible packaging industries among many others.

“By innovating and applying new technologies, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is positioned for high-level service and continued growth in partnership with the diverse customers we serve,” added Utschig. Meet the Valley Grinding team at Booth 523 at the Converters Expo South show in Greenville, S.C., on Feb. 20, 2024. The team will also be present at the Converters Expo North show April 17-18, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis.

About Valley Grinding Inc. Founded in 1987, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is a nationwide blade supplier company headquartered in Little Chute, Wisconsin. Products and services include knife and blade manufacturing and sales, OEM knives and blades, sharpening and grinding services, knife holders and slitting systems, training and consultations. The company serves a wide range of industries including construction, corrugated, flexible packaging, food, medical, paper, plastics, nonwoven and more. Valley Grinding & Manufacturing proudly places a strong emphasis on diversity in its workplace culture and operates with a mindset to Go Beyond Blades. Visit www.valleygrinding.com to learn more. For more information, contact: Holly Wachtendonk, on behalf of Valley Grinding and Manufacturing, (920) 230-2583 ext. 7906, holly.wachtendonk@bluedoorconsulting.com.

