Eco Flexibles, a sustainability-focused flexible packaging specialist, has marked its commercial evolution with the opening of its new high-tech UK headquarters.

Now located in a new 40,000 sq. ft. production site in Northampton, the move signifies a significant leap forward for Eco Flexibles, accompanied by substantial investments in packaging press machinery and technology as part of its strategic expansion plans for 2024 and beyond. The investment includes the multi-million-pound installation of a next-generation Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 digital water-based inkjet press, which is specifically designed for the flexible packaging market and the first of its kind outside of Japan. This sits alongside new slitting and laminating capability.

The decision to relocate and invest extensively comes in response to Eco Flexibles’ rapid growth and the escalating global demand for its circularity-focused flexible packaging designs, which include recyclable monopolymers and paper-based solutions.

Simon Buswell, Director at Eco Flexibles, explained: “Eco Flexibles is a true packaging success story. Our approach to developing and delivering sustainable packaging and circularity has struck a chord with the retail market, and it soon became clear that we needed to scale up our operations and expand our team. The new facility is more than just a futuristic showcase to wow customers, it’s built to perform and is armed with the print and converting technology we need to constantly evolve our business. The market doesn’t stay static, and neither do we.

“Our team headcount has grown quickly to keep up with demand, and now operating from our brand-new facility, we’re starting the next stage of our commercial journey. Our existing customer base will now experience a new level of service and print performance and the wider market will get a clearer picture of why Eco Flexibles is making such an impact in the packaging sector.”

Supporting customers from design and accreditation to delivery, Eco Flexibles supplements its extensive flexible packaging expertise and new digital press with 8-color flexo printing capability and excellence in artwork and reprographics.

Simon added: “Our new premises give us true end-to-end support capabilities – including in house plate making for our flexo jobs – and more logistical flexibility and capacity than we’ve ever had before. It also means that our range, which includes both ‘off the shelf’ and bespoke packaging solutions can also grow. Nobody knows what the future holds, but our investment assures our customers that we’ll deliver flexible packaging excellence no matter what.”

