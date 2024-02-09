Eco Flexibles, the UK headquartered sustainable flexible packaging specialist, has successfully installed the first-ever Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 outside of Japan, marking another significant leap forward in the company’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Working closely with Retailers, Brand Owners, and Food Manufactures, Eco Flexibles develops recyclable monopolymer flexible and paper-based packaging solutions that provide equivalent or improved performance over incumbent mixed plastic designs.

Located at the company’s new state-of-the-art 40,000 sq. ft factory in Northampton, the investment in the Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 further enhances the company’s sustainability focus by using water-based inks. Unlike conventional digital presses that rely on toners and electrographic inks, the FP790’s use of water-based inks ensures superior performance while further driving down carbon impact.

“This is a transformative moment for the flexible packaging industry in the UK, and for us as a business,” stated David Smith, General Manager at Eco Flexibles. “Our mission is to make recyclable monopolymer and paper packaging more accessible for brand owners, and with this multi-million pound investment, we’re providing our customers with digital press technology with all the benefits that attracts – very short run and variable data printing, fast turnaround and outstanding graphic performance that more than rivals traditional analog print techniques. We are setting a new benchmark in quality and sustainability.”

The FP790 installed by Eco Flexibles offers unparalleled versatility, capable of printing on film and paper. With a 790mm-wide capacity, the machine is a formidable addition to Eco Flexibles’ production capabilities.

Eco Flexibles can now achieve:

Class-leading production speeds of up to 75m/min, with no make ready and changeover downtime

Extended gamut – more than 90% of Pantone colors without more costly spot color inks

Water-based inks with up to 1200 dpi resolution for sharp, high-quality images

An integrated inspection tower for real-time quality control

Reductions in lead times, thanks to the elimination of plate making requirements

“We are delighted to announce the first installation of the Jet Press FP790, outside of Japan. The launch of this innovative press marked an exciting time for us in terms of evolving our range of digital packaging solutions,” Manuel Schrutt, Head of Packaging, Fujifilm EMEA commented. “Our expertise within inkjet technology has now been adapted to meet the requirements of the mainstream flexible packaging market. We look forward to seeing how the investment helps Eco Flexibles to grow their business further, and showcasing this at our very own Packaging Open House.”

In addition to the FP790 installation, Eco Flexibles has also revealed that its multi-million pound investment incorporates complementary equipment, including best in class Nordmeccannica laminators and ASHE slitting lines. These in-line enhancements will streamline production and deliver even more performance to the company’s growing client roster.

Eco Flexibles are hosting an Open House event on February 13 to mark the launch of their recent investment. More information can be found here.