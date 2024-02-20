A creped version of CorShield® VpCI®-146 Paper from Cortec may be just what manufacturers need to provide better packaging conformity and cushioning with a sustainable rust preventative solution.

VpCI®-146 Creped Paper is Cortec’s flagship Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibiting paper mechanically wrinkled into a softer texture for protection of more delicate or contoured parts. Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors in the paper coating vaporize and diffuse throughout packages wrapped in VpCI®-146 Creped Paper, forming a dry molecular protective layer on metal surfaces within. This keeps the parts from rusting while traveling through unpredictable shipping environments or when stored on a shelf. By replacing greasy rust preventatives, VpCI®-146 Creped Paper allows parts to be used immediately after unpacking— no protective coating removal required.

Key advantages of VpCI®-146 Creped Paper vs. CorShield® VpCI®-146 Paper are its flexibility and cushioning. The creped version is much easier to wrap around contoured parts—for example, the paper can be threaded through the center of a standard bearing and wound snugly to follow the shape of the ring, or it can be folded around the entire bearing and taped in place like a regular sheet of VCI paper, but with a little extra cushioning. VpCI®-146 Creped Paper can also absorb a degree of moisture that may be present when parts are packaged hot and condensation occurs. Finally, VpCI®-146 Creped Paper represents a sustainable packaging option. It contains 92% USDA certified biobased content and may be recycled into other paper products after disposal.

Choosing the right packaging for metal parts is an important part of the manufacturer’s job. VpCI®-146 Creped Paper is one specialty solution that stands out as a flexible, cushioning, biobased option that inhibits corrosion on delicate items.

