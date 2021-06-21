By transforming the way pallets are wrapped, Advantage StretchWrap reduces the supply chain’s reliance on plastic, moving to a renewable and fully recyclable material.

Advantage StretchWrap (patent-pending) is a brand new lightweight paper grade from Mondi made specially for wrapping pallets. It is able to stretch and resist punctures, providing robust protection for goods during transit. The current industry standard for pallet wrapping is a multi-layer plastic material with low recycling rates. The Advantage StretchWrap paper, along with ACMI’s Rocket E-500 wrapping system, makes it possible to switch to a fully recyclable pallet wrapping solution.

The paper’s impressive stretchability and high-tensile strength makes it a reliable alternative for transport. Acceleration tests to simulate transportation with ESTL equipment (performed according to EUMOS 40509 ) and real life transportation trials confirmed that pallets wrapped with Advantage StretchWrap are safe.

“Mondi’s experience in high-stretch papers is in the DNA of this new paper solution. Mondi has been producing strong, stretchable paper for wrapping spring mattresses for over 20 years. Continuous developments for the paper parameters in strength, stretch, and reduced grammage made it possible to consider new applications. Now, after two years of research and development, we are proud to launch Advantage StretchWrap, our innovative paper-based solution for pallet wrapping. It is a great example of how we are making packaging and paper sustainable by design, using paper where possible, plastic when useful,” said Paulus Goess, Sales Director Specialty Kraft Paper, Mondi.

“Working together with Mondi on this new solution is an exciting step towards using recyclable paper for pallet wrapping. This partnership shows how innovations in paper and machine technology can align to increase the number of options available for companies who are looking for more sustainable alternatives,” said Luigi Brugnoli, Global Sales Director, ACMI.