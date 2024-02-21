Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, is expanding production of its innovative range of paper-based EcoWicketBags. This comes in response to increasing demand for sustainable packaging in the home and personal care (HPC) industry, particularly for products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products.

By expanding the production of EcoWicketBags at its plant in Szada (Hungary), Mondi further leverages the Group’s integrated value chain, from in-house paper production to coating and converting. EcoWicketBags are made from Mondi’s FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5 – an exceptionally strong kraft paper which can be customized with specific barrier and protective properties to meet diverse product needs. They are available in a variety of sizes for different applications and provide protection from filling to transporting and storage, as well as being ideal for printing customer branding.

EcoWicketBags are made from a renewable material and designed to be recycled in standard European paper recycling mills according to the 4evergreen guidelines. Paper-based packaging has very high recycling rates in Europe, and Mondi’s EcoWicketBags can support customers in the HPC industry to meet their sustainability goals on their journey towards a circular economy.

EcoWicketBags add to Mondi's range of recyclable, mono-material polymer WicketBags that follow CEFLEX recycling guidelines. The range also includes WicketBags that use a high amount of post-consumer content in line with customer needs. With various choices available, customers can select the best fit for their product to meet their sustainability goals.

Piotr Barczykowski, Sales Director Consumer Flexibles at Mondi, says: “Our Szada plant in Hungary is well positioned to serve customers across Europe and we are pleased to respond to consumer and customer demands for sustainable solutions with our paper-based EcoWicketBags.”

