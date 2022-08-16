Mondi has collaborated with Essity and Dow to create new, recyclable secondary packaging for Essity’s feminine care products, using renewable materials and post-consumer recycled content that reduces use of fossil-based materials.

Essity’s feminine care towels were previously packed in bags that already used 50% renewable materials. Extensive research and testing by Mondi however, resulted in the recommendation of a new solution that aligns with Essity’s packaging goals: to work towards 100% recyclability and to use up to 85% biomass, renewable or recycled material in all bags where up to 25% are recycled plastics.

The new packaging contributes to these sustainability goals by using renewable material and by-product from the paper making industry that is produced from circular feedstock based on the ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) mass balance approach. The innovative packaging also contains mechanically recycled content from post-consumer material. Mondi worked with long-term supplier Dow and other companies along the value chain to find the most suitable resin formulation for this solution. The end result is an extruded film that is printed on and converted into a bag.

Providing the same high level of protection as the previous alternative, the solution prevents moisture and light from damaging the feminine care range, has strong sealing properties and delivers outstanding print quality to maintain on-shelf appeal for Essity’s European recognized brands, such as Bodyform, Libresse, Nana and Nuvenia.

Marjo Kuisma, regional sales consumer flexibles, Mondi, says, “The challenge was to find the best combination of renewable and recycled content that maintains product quality and the production efficiency already enjoyed by Essity. We tested several options until we found the most suitable solution. Working in collaboration with Essity and Dow validates our EcoSolutions approach; we go back to the start and ask the right questions to ensure we create the best possible solution for our customers.”

Guosheng Zhang, global technical innovation manager feminine care says, “We are excited to launch the new feminine care packaging that has a reduced carbon footprint and will contribute to our sustainable innovations. The solution demonstrates our and Mondi’s commitment to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation: to work towards full recyclability and to increase the use of recycled plastic in our packaging. The end result is eye-catching, well designed and makes a positive impact on the environment.”