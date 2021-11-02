Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging for pharma, beauty and oral care, has earned first place in the coveted Excellence in Sustainability category of the 2021 Pharmapack Awards. The winning solution was Neopac’s Polyfoil MMB mono-material barrier tube, a groundbreaking combination of pharma-grade product protection, user-friendliness and appealing aesthetics.

In a sector whose understandable patient-first priorities have left it struggling to match the level of packaging eco-consciousness in other industries, Neopac’s Polyfoil® MMB tubes can reduce pharma packaging carbon footprints by up to 38% compared with traditional laminated tubes. Provided with all pharma-grade contact layers, the tubes offer ample product protection and compatibility with a diverse array of formulations.

The tube body is made possible through a first-of-its-kind adhesive laminated process – a contrast to the existing blown film and extruded film solutions recently adopted by big oral care brands. The advantage: advanced barrier and aesthetic options in the tube body. The tube’s shoulder and cap are made with low MFI HDPE and just 2% of foreign material.

Owed to the company’s advancements in materials science, Polyfoil® MMB accomplishes these goals while maintaining the attractive printing and decorative options for which Neopac’s conventional Polyfoil® tubes are known. The solution is available with a non-compromising metallized look. When combined with Neopac’s HDPE screw and hinge closures, Polyfoil® MMB tubes come fully ready for recycling in PE rigid streams; in fact, this tube-cap combination was the first of its kind to receive full technology & product approval from the EU’s discerning RecyClass sustainability verification organization. Suez Circpack gave Polyfoil® MMB a Triple A rating for recyclability.

The first series of Polyfoil® MMB tubes will be available starting in January 2022, with pharmaceutical customers already performing stability tests.

“Neopac is committed to helping the global pharmaceutical industry improve packaging solutions sustainability in a manner that keeps its most mission-critical goal – delivering safe, effective medicines – firmly intact,” said Martina Christiansen, Director of Sales for Neopac. “Our Polyfoil MMB portfolio exemplifies this ongoing commitment, and we’re honored that our industry colleagues at Pharmapack recognized our efforts with this sought-after sustainability award.”