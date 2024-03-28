As part of a pan-European project to expand production of its Sustane® range of recycled polymers, Berry Global Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: BERY) Flexibles division recently increased recycling capacity across three of its European recycling facilities. Leveraging the company’s global access to valuable recycled plastic, this expansion project will help meet the growing demand for high-performance films made with recycled content.

“As part of Berry’s Impact 2025 sustainability strategy, we are committed to helping our customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This latest investment in capacity, and the ability to include high-quality recycled content into our films, enables customers to meet both market demands and current and forthcoming legislative requirements,” said Tony Nawar, VP Sustainability, Innovation, & Strategy for Berry Global’s Flexibles Division.

Representing a range of state-of-the-art equipment strategically placed at Berry’s Heanor (UK), Steinfeld (Germany), and Zdzieszowice (Poland) plants, the expansion will increase the amount of recycled plastic produced across Berry’s European sites by approximately 6,600 metric tons per year. In addition to reinforcing Berry’s position as one of the UK’s largest polyethylene (PE) recyclers, the expansion will help increase the quality of the recyclate used across Berry’s B Circular Range of flexible film solutions, helping ensure consistent performance in terms of strength, durability, and protection.

Berry’s Sustane range of recycled polymers delivers a high level of technical performance while being suitable for use in a wide variety of applications where prime polymers were previously used. Additionally, Sustane polymers are third-party accredited to confirm authenticity of chain of custody claims, providing customers with traceability and reassurance about their origin.

Many of the products produced at Berry’s European films facilities now contain more than 30% recycled content, including Stretch Hood, NorDiVent® vented sacks, FormiFor® compression film, and peat film for gardening substrates. In addition to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, this aligns with Berry’s goal of achieving 30% recycled content options across all its European flexible films by 2025.

Learn more about how Berry is investing in the use and access of recycled materials to help advance a circular economy.

Berry Global made Packaging Strategies’ list of 2023 Top 25 Flexible Packaging Converters. You can check out the list here.